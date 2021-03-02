Mohit Chadda-starrer 'Flight' trailer unveiled

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Reliance Entertainment film titled Flight starring Mohit Chadda was unveiled on Tuesday. The action thriller film is slated to release date on March 19.

The film is directed by debutant Suraj Josh. It also features Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi, Pritam Singh, and others in supporting roles.