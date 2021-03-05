Mohit Chadda: Viewers want global content irrespective of where it is created

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Mohit Chadda, who will soon be seen in the thriller, "Flight", says the audience these days is eager to watch global content irrespective of where and by whom it was created.

"In the past year, we have experienced first hand that the audience has a lot to choose from and have a much greater acceptance of unique ideas. From periodic dramas, mindless rom-coms to suspense-thrillers, the audience is eager to watch the global content irrespective of where and by whom it was created. For independent makers like us, it gives us the courage to think out of the box, and stay true to the content we want to create," he said.