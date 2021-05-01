Mohit Malik on becoming a dad: My world has changed

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik shared an Instagram picture of his newborn on Saturday. In the image, Mohit kisses the baby whose face is concealed.

"My world has changed! And you my little miracle have been the one behind this magic! Thank you to all of you who have sent your wishes and love! Ever so grateful for the positivity coming towards our little one #grateful @additemalik," he wrote.