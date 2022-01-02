Mohit Raina gets married in hush-hush wedding

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' and 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' actor Mohit Raina has taken everyone by surprise by sharing pictures from his hush-hush wedding.

Mohit took to Instagram on Saturday evening, where he shared pictures from his wedding ceremonies. The slew of pictures show Mohit in an ivory sherwani paired with a white turban and his new wife Aditi chose a yellow lehenga for the wedding.