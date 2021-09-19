Mohit Raina: Given a choice, I'd like to do a Navy role

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Mohit Raina is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for his role in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. Moving forward, the actor says he wants to explore "something on the lines of the Navy" on screen.

Talking to IANS about the kind of work he is looking forward to doing, Mohit said: "Before the pandemic I used to plan a lot. After the pandemic has hit us. I just get up and breathe. I don't know what will happen next. If given a choice, I would like to do something on the lines of the Navy."