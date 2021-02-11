Mohit Suri assures 'thrilling rollercoaster ride' with Ek Villain Returns

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohit Suri promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride with his next film Ek Villain Returns, which was confirmed for a February 11 release next year on Thursday.

"Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. While I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride," Suri tells IANS.