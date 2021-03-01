Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' goes on floors

'Ek Villain Returns' has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since it has been announced. The film, which is helmed by Mohit Suri, is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster - 'Ek Villain', which was both a critical and commercial success.The mahurat shot of the John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer film was shot at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre - the epicentre of mass films and an iconic landmark in the city of dreams. The first scene was shot between John Abraham and Disha Patani, who are reportedly paired together for the flick.Excited about kickstarting the movie, director Mohit Suri, said, "I am very excited to begin shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one."Producers of the mass entertainer, Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar were also present for the mahurat shot.Looking forward to raising the adrenaline rush of the audience with her film, producer Ekta Kapoor said, "I'm excited to take the franchise forward and give the audience a cinematic experience like no other. This time around the action, drama and suspense only heightens. See you at the movies."Producer Bhushan Kumar also felt overwhelmed after seeing his much-awaited project going on floors. "We have an amazing cast and team on board and we are aiming to give the audience a thrilling experience with this action entertainer," he shared.The movie boasts an ensemble star cast including John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.Earlier last year, media reports suggested that Aditya Roy Kapoor was paired opposite Tara Sutaria for 'Ek Villain Returns', however, now the 'Aashiqui 2' star has been replaced by the 'Ishaqzaade' actor Arjun Kapoor.The film's first installment was released in 2014 which followed (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge.Directed by Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, 'Ek Villain Returns' is slated to release on February 11, 2022. (ANI)