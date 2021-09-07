Mollywood celebrates Mammootty’s 70th birthday

The actor, who started his career as a lawyer, became successful in movies and has been reigning Mollywood for several decades now through sheer hard work and his acting talent.

The popular theory is that considering his evergreen looks, it is difficult to believe that Malayalam superstar Mammootty is turning 70 today!

Mammootty continues to surprise the viewers with performances like the recent ones in Unda and Peranbu for instance. Now the viewers are eagerly waiting for Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam to hit the screens.

Mammootty has performed well-appreciated roles in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He has won three National awards for best actor and seven Kerala state film awards.

With his commitment to his profession and his amazing looks, Mammootty continues to rule Mollywood, along with stars who are younger to him.

And Mammootty is definitely going to continue his excellence during the years to come for sure.

Happy birthday, Mammootty!



