Mollywood producer and chef Noushad is no more

Well-known chef and movie producer Noushad has passed away. He was 55.
Noushad has been suffering from abdomen-related issues for some time now. He had undergone several surgeries during the past few months.
Noushad has produced Kazhcha, Chattambi Naadu, Spanish Masala, Best Actor, Lion and Payyans.
He has presented cookery shows in TV channels. He also owned a leading catering service and restaurant chain.
Noushad’s wife had died earlier this month due to a heart attack. The couple is survived by a 13-year-old daughter.
Noushad’s funeral will be held at Thiruvalla, today.