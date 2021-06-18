Mollywood remembers writer – director Sachy

Ayyappanum Koshiyum had released on Feb 7 to a rousing welcome at the theatres. The movie was running successfully until the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak happened and the theatres had to be closed down. Then the movie released on OTT and got tremendous appreciation from viewers outside the state as well.

Last year, on Jun 18, writer and director Sachy passed away. He was perhaps at the most successful period of his career, when Mollywood lost the talented filmmaker.

Driving Licence, which released on Dec 20 2019, was scripted by Sachy. The movie was a super hit too.

Sachy was a lawyer before he teamed up with Sethu to try his luck in movies. They planned to make their directorial debut with Robin Hood, but the movie had to be shelved.

Later they turned script writers and wrote Chocolate, directed by Shafi. Robin Hood later came out, which the duo wrote but was directed by Joshiy.

Sachy and Sethu scripted hits like Makeup Man and Seniors before parting ways.

As an independent writer, Sachy scripted hits like Run Baby Run, Chettayees, Anarkali, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms, Driving Licence and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

He made his debut as a director with Anarkali in 2015. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was his second movie as a director.