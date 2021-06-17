Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon shares baby shower photos

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon took to social media on her birthday on Thursday, and shared photos of her baby shower hosted by friends. Lisa is expecting her third child later this month.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote: "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved!"