'Money Heist' holds global eyeballs; 'Power of the Dog' leads in film

In just two days, 'Money Heist' took the top spot in Netflix's English language shows, rising to No. 1 on Netflix's Global top 10 list with far more total viewing hours than the week's top English-language show, 'Lost in Space', which logged 47.38 million hours for Season 3 during the week of November 29, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (IANS) For nearly 190 million total viewing hours last week, Netflix audiences were singing 'Bella Ciao' after the fifth and final instalment of the Spanish drama series 'La Casa de Papel' popularly known as 'Money Heist' dropped December 3.

'Money Heist', the twisty story of a bank robbery, features standout performances from Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso and Najwa Nimri, among other international talent.

Other non-English shows that have proven their staying power in Netflix's Global Top 10 include Korean dramas 'Squid Game' (21.2 million hours) and 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' (11.56 million) which have held their ground on non-English language TV Top 10 list for 12 weeks and 14 weeks, respectively.

A new addition to non-English Top 10 this week was the goofy anime series, 'JoJo's Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean', which landed at Number 8 in its first week with 13.98 million hours viewed.

Among English-language series, following 'Lost in Space' was 'True Story', the Kevin Hart drama that grabbed 29.81 million viewing hours in its second week in the Top 10.

For the tenth consecutive week, the limited series 'Maid' held its ground on the Top 10 English-language shows list with 15.8 million hours viewed, and 'Cowboy Bebop' landed in the ninth slot (15.26 million hours).

'The Power of the Dog', Jane Campion's western-drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, took the Number 1 spot on the Top 10 English-language Movies list, opening with 27.2 million hours.

For the most part, viewers who watched English-language films went hard for Christmas: 'Castle for Christmas' was second to 'Power of the Dog' with 25.55 million viewing hours.

'A Boy Called Christmas' took the No. 5 spot, 'Single All the Way' landed at No. 6 and 'The Christmas Chronicles' (Parts 1 and 2) rounded out the list.

Over on the non-English movie side, French comedy 'Spoiled Brats' was No. 1 with 26.73 million hours viewed.

Brazil cinched slot No. 8 with the rom-com 'Just Short of Perfect', its third week in a row in the Top 10, and modern 'quinqui' Spanish film 'Outlaws' was No. 6.

Other non-English feature titles making the Top 10 include 'The Whole Truth','Green Snake', 'More the Merrier','Sooryavanshi', 'The Claus Family', 'Dhamaka' and 'Bordertown: Mural Murders'.

--IANS

dc/