Mongolia logs 1,306 new Covid cases

Ulan Bator, May 1 (IANS) Mongolia reported 1,306 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 37,285, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,039 patients have recovered from the disease, raising the total to 20,681, the NCCD said in a statement.