Mongolia plans to offer 4th Covid vaccine shot

Ulan Bator, Jan 5 (IANS) Mongolia is planning to offer a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens on a voluntary basis, Mongolian Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold said on Wednesday.

"We are now working on a decision to administer the fourth dose," as the number of daily infections in the country is increasing again due to New Year celebrations, Enkhbold said during a press conference.