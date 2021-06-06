Mongolia records 1,393 new Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike

Over 10,700 samples were tested across the country in the past day, the ministry said, adding that two of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ulan Bator, June 6 (IANS) Mongolia reported 1,393 new Covid-19 infections, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, over the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 63,978, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, six more deaths were reported, pushing the total deaths to 321, and 783 more recoveries were recorded, bringing the total recoveries to 53,595, said the ministry.

The country launched a national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 per cent of its total population of around 3.3 million.

So far, more than 1,488,800 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

The Asian country reported its first imported Covid-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November.

