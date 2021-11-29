Mongolia registers lowest daily Covid cases since late March

With the latest confirmed cases, the country's Covid-19 tally increased to 382,323, the ministry said in a statement.

Ulan Bator, Nov 29 (IANS) Mongolia reported 190 new local infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March when 170 daily cases were reported, the health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mongolia's Covid death toll rose to 1,922 after five more patients aged over 40 died in a day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, 6,043 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, while 11,736 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

So far, over 66 per cent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two Covid vaccine doses, while 640,074 people over 18 years of age have received a booster dose.

The country's health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster dose.

--IANS

int/sks/skp/