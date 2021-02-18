  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Mongolia reports 49 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Mongolia reports 49 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 18th, 2021, 11:21:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Ulan Bator, Feb 18 (IANS) Mongolia registered 49 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national count to 2,493, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.

The country also recorded one more Covid-19-related death on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to five, the centre said in a release.

Meanwhile, 25 more recoveries from Covid-19 were reported, raising the nationwide tally to 1,802, the Xinhua news reported.

So far, around 1.5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the Asian country, which has a population of 3.3 million, according to the centre.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features