Mongolia reports 49 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

Ulan Bator, Feb 18 (IANS) Mongolia registered 49 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national count to 2,493, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.
The country also recorded one more Covid-19-related death on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to five, the centre said in a release.
Meanwhile, 25 more recoveries from Covid-19 were reported, raising the nationwide tally to 1,802, the Xinhua news reported.
So far, around 1.5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the Asian country, which has a population of 3.3 million, according to the centre.
--IANS
int/rs