Monica Dogra: OTT could surpass Bollywood in terms of content

"I think it could surpass Bollywood. Certain OTT shows have gone to the Golden Globe. I think the more that that happens, the more we will see a shift away from Bollywood to people who are just purely talented and making amazing content," she told IANS.

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Monica Dogra, who is currently seen on the web series The Married Woman, is sure that content on OTT will soon surpass what is shown in films. The actress says that soon talent will replace stardom in Bollywood.

Monica adds that the "landscape of entertainment" is transforming.

"I think OTT allows for more freedom in editing and storytelling. That is the way it is designed right now. OTT platforms prove that the content is often times more powerful and watched than other platforms. I think the whole landscape of entertainment is shifting," she says.

She says that when it comes to accepting newer plots and storylines, the audience is slowly opening up.

"I think we have come a long way but we still have a long way to go. I think that storytelling and music are evolving. If you watch a show and resonate with it and it identifies with the box that you live in, you would love to watch it," she says.

--IANS

anj/vnc