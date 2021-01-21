'Monster Hunter' to have 3D release on February 5

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Milla Jovovich and Tony Ja-starrer action adventure Monster Hunter will have a big screen release on February 5. The film will be the first 3D release post the reopening of cinemas in India, in the aftermath of the lockdown closure.

The fantasy action film is produced, written and directed by Paul WS Anderson. The film is based on the immensely popular role-playing video game series of the same name. It also stars Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung "MC Jin", and Ron Perlman.