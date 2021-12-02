More than 30 cases of Omicron variant identified in UK

So far, 22 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in England and 10 in Scotland, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said on Wednesday.

Jenny Harries, UKHSA Chief Executive, said, "It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days, as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing."

"That's why it's critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately," Harries added.

Britain registered 48,374 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 10,276,007, according to the latest official figures.

The country also reported a further 171 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 145,140. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 years and over in Britain have had their first vaccine dose, and over 80 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. Nearly 32 per cent have received a booster jab, or the third dose.

