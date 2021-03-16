Morgan Freeman's lookalike lauds Vikram!

In Cobra, one of the multiple looks of Vikram resembles Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman. Sources say that the makers used Morgan Freeman's lookalike, Lloyd Collins, for the reference makeup test.
Vikram also met Lloyd Collins and interacted with him for a while. Recently a netizen shared the pic of Llyod Collins and Vikram, quote tweeting the pic, the lookalike said: "It was great fun working with Vikram he was a perfect gentleman".
Produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio, Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame is directing Cobra and AR Rahman is composing the music.
Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kanika, and Babu Antony are playing pivotal characters in the film.