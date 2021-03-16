Morgan Freeman's lookalike lauds Vikram!

In Cobra, one of the multiple looks of Vikram resembles Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman. Sources say that the makers used Morgan Freeman's lookalike, Lloyd Collins, for the reference makeup test.

Vikram also met Lloyd Collins and interacted with him for a while. Recently a netizen shared the pic of Llyod Collins and Vikram, quote tweeting the pic, the lookalike said: "It was great fun working with Vikram he was a perfect gentleman".