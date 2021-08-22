Morgan Wallen set to make country music return after racial slur incident

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): American country singer Morgan Wallen, whose career imploded when he was caught on tape making a racial slur, is now attempting a return to music.



According to Deadline, Wallen's label, Big Loud, has issued a new single 'Sand In My Boots', taken from Wallen's massively successful album, 'Dangerous: The Double Album'. The single still faces an uphill battle, as many radio and streaming outlets banned him when the slur came to light.

His label in February had said his recording contract was suspended 'indefinitely' and he was disqualified from awards shows.

The singer has been making amends, most recently interviewing on Good Morning America with co-host Michael Strahan. In that interview, which was Wallen's first since the February incident, he expressed remorse and contrition over his use of the N-word and said his actions that night followed several days of heavy drinking.

The singer told Strahan, "We say dumb stuff together. In our minds, it was just playful. That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from. It was wrong."

Wallen had used the word in reference to a drunk friend, who is white. He explained, "We were all clearly drunk. I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him."

"I think I was just ignorant about it. I don't think I ever sat down and said this is right or this is wrong," the singer added.

As per Deadline, since the incident, Wallen has had scattered concert appearances, taking the stage with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean at a recent show in Tennessee. (ANI)

