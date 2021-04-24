Morocco clocks 507 fresh Covid cases

The death toll rose to 8,988 with five new fatalities, while 358 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

Rabat, April 24 (IANS) Morocco's Covid tally climbed to 509,037 with 507 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 494,872 after 457 new ones were added, the statement said.

The Covid-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 per cent while the recovery rate is 97.2 per cent, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, 4,723,635 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against Covid-19 in the country, and 4,217,485 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

--IANS

int/