Morocco registers 508 new Covid cases

Rabat, March 10 (IANS) Morocco announced on Tuesday 508 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country to 486,833.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 473,208 after 644 more were added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll rose to 8,695 with 12 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 414 people were in intensive care units.