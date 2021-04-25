'Mortal Kombat' filmmaker McQuoid says film is 'best version' of the game

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) 'Mortal Kombat' filmmaker Simon McQuoid says that the film has violent scenes and they have not toned it down in any way.

According to contactmusic.com, the film is an R-rated big screen reboot of the video game.

The filmmaker says that there has never been any discussion regarding losing the game's essense in the film.In an interview with TheAuReview.com, he said: "If there was ever a conversation about that, it was well before we got involved. When I signed on, the conversations I had with the studio - that never came up, there was never anything from them."