'Mortal Kombat' retains essence of game, spirit of original movie: Chin Han

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Actor Chin Han, who plays the sorcerer Shang Tsung in "Mortal Kombat", said the film retains the spirit of the popular game as well as the original film that released in 1995.

"This film retains the essence of the games, the spirit of the original movie, and uses it as a jumping-off point to tell a story that speaks to our time, a time of superheroes and antiheroes. For me, it's interesting because of the insights into why Shang Tsung is so determined to take over Earth, and to build his empire on top of it," he said.