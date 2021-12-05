'Mother Song' from Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' garners 113,000 likes in just 30 mins

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) The lyric video of the 'Mother Song', the second single from actor Ajith Kumar's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Valimai', has garnered a whopping 113,000 likes on YouTube, within a matter of just 30 minutes of being released on Sunday.

The song, which has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been rendered by Sid Sriram.