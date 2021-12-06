Mother Song from 'Valimai' is a big hit!

The Mother Song from Ajith Kumar's Valimai has become a big hit. The soulful music of Yuvan Shankar Raja and simple yet poetic lyrics of Vignesh Shivan were rightly amplified to another level by the hit machine Sid Sriram.
The lyrics depict the selfless nature of mothers sung by a son and how he is willing to take care of her as she gets old. The mother song is also trending #1 on YouTube.
Sources say that after Naanga Vera Maari (also penned by Vignesh Shivan), this Mother Song is the only standalone song in Valimai. Reports say that Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed two more theme tracks and a few special background scores for the film, which will be out at the right time.
The next move of the Valimai team is to launch the trailer of the film later this week or next week.
Produced by Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth of Theeran Adhgiaaram Ondru fame is directing the film.
