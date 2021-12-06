Mother Song from 'Valimai' is a big hit!

The Mother Song from Ajith Kumar's Valimai has become a big hit. The soulful music of Yuvan Shankar Raja and simple yet poetic lyrics of Vignesh Shivan were rightly amplified to another level by the hit machine Sid Sriram.

The lyrics depict the selfless nature of mothers sung by a son and how he is willing to take care of her as she gets old. The mother song is also trending #1 on YouTube.