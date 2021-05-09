Mother's Day: From Madhuri to Sara, Bollywood stars share heartfelt wishes for their moms

Sara took to Instagram and shared an image with her mom Amrita Singh from one of their trips. Along with it, she wrote, "Baby Bear, Mumma Bear We together are the perfect pair. My love for her will never compare. To any love or any care. And therefore today this hug I share #happymothersday."Sonakshi also shared a photo with her mother on Instagram and captioned it, "You already got the best gift when you gave birth to me... I don't know how to top that. Happy Mothers Day."Celebrity fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra shared a heartfelt note for his mother along with a photo with her. He wrote, "Always seeking her blessings Mother's are most Special love and respect to all the mothers in this world May with the Blessings of all the mothers in this world we get over these difficult times. #mothersday."Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared an old black and white picture of her and her mom. She captioned it as "Mommy and Me #happymothersday #that70'sshow #motheranddaughter #blackandwhite."Shilpa Shetty posted a picture with her mom and mother-in-law along with her own children. In the caption, she wrote, "All I ever need from life is my mothers to guide me and my kids to keep me going Grateful for them every day... Happy Mother's Day to all the strong & amazing mommies out there."Madhuri Dixit also shared a picture with her mother on Instagram and wrote, "I have learnt so much from aai & I continue to do so every single day #MothersDay."Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for her mom and wrote, "Happiness is seeing your mother smile Happy Mother's Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back #Happymothersday #MeriMa #mothersday #Throwback #Ting."Kiara Advani too shared a picture with her mother and wrote "There is nothing your mama can't fix! Happy Mothers Day to all our mamassss."Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor also shared a picture with her mom on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother's Day my Iron Lady! Love you most."Mother's Day, which is an annual celebration honouring maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world. (ANI)