Mother's Day: Kangana Ranaut recalls her 'dark phase' in emotional letter to mom

Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback black and white photo of her mother from when she was young. In the caption she wrote the letter that read, "Dear Mother When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing."Continuing the letter, she added, "What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you? Where you get your food from? Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair, I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother's Day Yours Chotu."Kangana on Saturday had informed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and had quarantined herself. "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," Kangana informed via an Instagram post.On the work front, Kangana's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' -- which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23 this year -- got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)