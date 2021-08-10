Motion poster out for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring PC, Katrina, Alia

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Farhan Akhtar is ready to don the hat of a director once again with 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The multifaceted actor shared the motion poster of 'Jee Le Zaara' on his social media on Tuesday.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The announcement came a day after Excel Entertainment completed 20 years.