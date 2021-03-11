Mouni Roy's stars in 'Patli Kamariya' music video

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy will be seen in the music video "Patli Kamariya". The dance track has been composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi.

Talking about how she came on board, Mouni says that she loved the number instantly. "The beats, the combination of Indian and western music just got me grooving, when I first heard the track. I love dancing and this song is going to get everyone to move their kamariyas for sure!" she says.