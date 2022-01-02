MP logs 151 new Covid cases, vax for 15-18 age group starts Monday

Bhopal, Jan 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has reported 151 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while total active cases in the state have risen to 647. The state has so far reported as many as 11 cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, of which all have recovered, according to the state government's report on Sunday.

Out of the total new Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours, 80 were registered in Indore and 42 in Bhopal, while the rest of the cases were reported from districts. So far, 28 districts of Madhya Pradesh have reported new Covid cases.

During a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, health officer stated that Indore has become hotspot for Covid like previous two waves. The health official also informed that daily sample testing has been increased to 75,000 per day.

In Madhya Pradesh, up to 95 per cent eligible persons have received their first dose of anti-Covid vaccine and up to 91 per cent have received their second dose. "Madhya Pradesh has administered around 5.21 crore doses of Covid vaccines so far. Vaccination for school children of 5 to 18 age groups will be started from Monday. All these vaccination centers have been set up in government and private schools and people other than school children will not be allowed. District administration has been directed that children of 15 to 18 age groups will be administered Covaxin only," the official said while briefing about Covid preparation to the Chief Minister.

The state government has targeted to complete the first dose of jab to the children in the next two weeks. "We have set a target to vaccinate up to 15 lakh school children on January 3 onward and for that total 18 lakh doses of vaccines have been provided," the officer added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has asked district administrations to remain alert as the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic seems more alarming. He said that the number of daily cases is increasing faster than the last two waves and therefore, hospitals, Covid care centres and other preparations should be done as early as possible.

