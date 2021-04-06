Mrinal Dutt joins 'His Storyy' cast

The actor will play Preet, a food critic and author by profession who crosses paths with Kunal and Sakshi, the lead power couple that runs a restaurant. Preet falls in love with the lead character, and they have an affair.

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) "Hello Mini" actor Mrinal Dutt has been roped in to play a vital character in the series "His Storyy".

"Preet is a typical person in love and believes love can survive anything. He cannot accept being secretive about his relationship with a married person," he says.

Elaborating on the story line, he adds: "He wants them to be a real couple after their three-year-old relationship, and he is a little unconcerned about consequences though he gives Kunal and Sakshi space and understands that his partner will take time to get out of their pre-existing life."

Mrinal started his acting career around 2017 and has been part of projects such as "A Moment", "The Lonely Prince", and "Pawan & Pooja".

"His Storyy" also features Satyadeep Mishra, Priyamani Raj, Nikhil Bhatia, Mikhail Gandhi, Rajeev Kumar, Parinitaa Seth, Anmol Khatija, and Charu Shankar, among others. The show will air on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

