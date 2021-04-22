Mrinal Dutt put on 5 kilos for 'His Storyy' role

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Mrinal Dutt gained five kilograms to look fuller for his role in the upcoming web series "His Storyy". In the series, Mrinal plays a homosexual character who is a food critic by profession.

"I had a certain look in mind and hence I made a conscious effort to gain some weight to look a certain age, keeping in mind that the character is also relatively older than me. Satyadeep (Misra)'s character Kunal has been in a marriage for over 20 years and I was playing his onscreen partner," he says.