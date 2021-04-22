Mrinal Dutt put on 5 kilos for 'His Storyy' role

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Mrinal Dutt gained five kilograms to look fuller for his role in the upcoming web series "His Storyy". In the series, Mrinal plays a homosexual character who is a food critic by profession.
"I had a certain look in mind and hence I made a conscious effort to gain some weight to look a certain age, keeping in mind that the character is also relatively older than me. Satyadeep (Misra)'s character Kunal has been in a marriage for over 20 years and I was playing his onscreen partner," he says.
Mrinal says a monitored diet allowed him to eat everything.
"It allowed me to eat everything so that I could put on those extra kilos. I also worked out so that the muscle weight gain spread evenly. To begin with, I wanted to make sure that I look convincing to myself. The idea was just to look a bit fuller, not gain excessive weight. My weight has remained a constant of 69 to 70 kg for many years, it went to 75 kg during the filming of this show," he says.
"His Storyy" releases on April 25.
--IANS
