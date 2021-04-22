  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Mrinal Dutt put on 5 kilos for 'His Storyy' role

Mrinal Dutt put on 5 kilos for 'His Storyy' role

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 21:21:25hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Mrinal Dutt gained five kilograms to look fuller for his role in the upcoming web series "His Storyy". In the series, Mrinal plays a homosexual character who is a food critic by profession.

"I had a certain look in mind and hence I made a conscious effort to gain some weight to look a certain age, keeping in mind that the character is also relatively older than me. Satyadeep (Misra)'s character Kunal has been in a marriage for over 20 years and I was playing his onscreen partner," he says.

Mrinal says a monitored diet allowed him to eat everything.

"It allowed me to eat everything so that I could put on those extra kilos. I also worked out so that the muscle weight gain spread evenly. To begin with, I wanted to make sure that I look convincing to myself. The idea was just to look a bit fuller, not gain excessive weight. My weight has remained a constant of 69 to 70 kg for many years, it went to 75 kg during the filming of this show," he says.

"His Storyy" releases on April 25.

--IANS

anj/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features