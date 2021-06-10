Mrinal Dutt says his 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' role has a beautiful graph

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Mrinal Dutt, who will soon be seen in the series "Khwabon Ke Parindey", says his character Dixit has been presented in a beautiful way. So much so, the actor feels very connected to his onscreen role.
"Dixit is someone who hasn't been exposed to the world and has surely never taken a road trip, someone who has always been in a secure environment and has not experienced life beyond his cocoon," Mrinal says.
He adds: "It was truly amazing to explore Dixit. The character has a beautiful graph, and the way he opens up in his journey and discovers himself -- my heart went out for this character, even during the readings. Dixit is all heart. While circumstances did not allow him to do that, it was his friends that enabled him to find himself and be unapologetic about it."
"Khwabon Ke Parindey", which has largely been shot in Australia, also stars Asha Negi.
