Mrinal Dutt says his 'Khwabon Ke Parindey' role has a beautiful graph

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Mrinal Dutt, who will soon be seen in the series "Khwabon Ke Parindey", says his character Dixit has been presented in a beautiful way. So much so, the actor feels very connected to his onscreen role.

"Dixit is someone who hasn't been exposed to the world and has surely never taken a road trip, someone who has always been in a secure environment and has not experienced life beyond his cocoon," Mrinal says.