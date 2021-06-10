Mrunal Jain in web series inspired by Rohtak Sisters incident

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Mrunal Jain, who will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi", is all set to feature in a web series inspired by the Rohtak Sisters incident. He will be seen playing a central character in the upcoming show, and says it is totally different from what he has done before.

The Rohtak Sisters incident, as it is popularly known, is about two sisters, Arti and Pooja, who thrashed men in a bus in 2014, accusing them of molesting them.

"I'm not supposed to be talking much about my role, but I would say that the audience will get to see a different side of me as an actor. I will be speaking in a different dialect, actually everything is very different from what I have done in the past. It's based on a real-life incident and has a very interesting storyline. The audience will get to know about the various events that took place in the whole story," Mrunal tells IANS, about the show produced by Azra Syed and directed by Manoj Singh.

Mrunal says he is waiting for workshops to start, in order to prepare for his role. "I'll prepare once I get a proper detailed narration about the character," he informs.

The actor mentions he is ready to do bold scenes, but only if the story demands it. It depends on how crucial it is to the storyline," says the actor.

He adds: "As an actor, I would see if it is an actual requirement for the story and is bringing some change to it or just for a sexual purpose. If the latter is the case, then I would definitely not do it."

This is Mrunal's second OTT venture after "26 January", and he shared that during lockdown and the pandemic he utilised his time in watching series like "Queen Of South", "The Family Man" and "Money Heist". Speaking of the pandemic, he shared that with a new project in hand his first priority is to get vaccinated while also following the other Covid protocols so that the show wraps up successfully.

"I think we all must take the basic precautions like masks, sanitizing and social-distancing. While shooting we need to have less people on the set. The most important thing right now is that we should all get vaccinated before we go for the shoot. I also feel actors should carry their own makeup at the moment, at least till this pandemic doesn't get over, so that we can avoid Covid as much as we can," Mrunal concluded.

