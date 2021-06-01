Mrunal Thakur: Dad sits with me during script narrations

"They were hesitant in the beginning. But now, during a narration, my father sits next to me and gives his input. When I was a kid, he used to take care of my textbooks and school notebooks, and now he takes care of the script," she told IANS.

The actress adds that her parents get very excited when they see her on screen. "Every time on TV, if they are surfing or on YouTube, my commercial comes, they will go screaming, 'you on the TV!' They are very proud of me. Even today, when an ad or a song comes, they get so excited and happy. The joy I can feel and see is something that keeps me going and helps me contribute towards good cinema," she says.