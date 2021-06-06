Mrunal Thakur: I never choose films thinking I will be a star

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who has the films "Toofan", "Jersey" and "Aankh Micholi" lined up, says that she has always taken projects which will help her survive longer in the industry.

The actress says that she has always focused on giving her best performance in every role.

"I am glad that cinema is reaching a wider audience. There were people and filmmakers who asked me to do a couple of films in order for me to be famous. But I never choose my films thinking that I will be a star. I want to survive longer here. One thing that lasts longer is talent and performances," she told IANS.