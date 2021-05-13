Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

"I think the most important thing is patience. As an artiste, you are always curious to perform but the big question is content. You have to choose the right script. I feel pressured (and think) should I choose this script? I feel internally that I can do better but then I feel if I let this script go, will I get more films? This thought keeps bothering me all the time," she told IANS.

Mrunal has interesting films such as "Toofan", "Jersey" and "Aankh Micholi" coming up, and says it is important to not take up films just for the sake of having work.

She talks of patience again, while noting that the Covid outbreak has delayed her releases, just like all other films.

"It all depends on how patient you are. It's been a while after 'Batla House', then 'Ghost Stories' came, and now 'Toofan', 'Jersey' and 'Aankh Micholi' are taking time. I tell myself every day that I know it is difficult but the wait is worth it. These are special stories and it is an honour to be part of them. These are the kind of films which deserve to be celebrated. The storyline content, screenplay, characters, makers -- everything. It is difficult but it's a game of patience," she says.

Like everyone else in the industry, Mrunal wants to be part of cinema that is meaningful.

"If I try to hurry up, I may end up taking up scripts just for sake of it. I will end up losing myself. For me, films are an integral part of my life and I want to be associated with a film that will have a message and do good for society in some way or the other," she sums up.

--IANS

anj/vnc