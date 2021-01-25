Mrunal Thakur says shooting in Kashmir for first time 'was surreal'

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Mrunal Thakur, who recently shot with singer Guru Randhawa for his latest music video in Kashmir, is smitten by the beauty of the place.

Shooting for the video of Randhawa's new song Abhi na chhodho mujhe, had Mrunal filming in Kashmir for the first time and she admits she couldn't get enough of the place and its people.