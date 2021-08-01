Mrunal Thakur's first look in Dulquer Salmaan's next revealed

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who will soon be seen with actor Dulquer Salmaan in their yet-to-be-titled trilingual film, revealed her look and character's name on Sunday.

While Dulquer's character is called Lieutenant Ram, Mrunal's character has been introduced as Sita.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the teaser shows Dulquer clicking a picture of Mrunal as the two look at each other.