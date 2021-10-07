Mrunmayee Deshpande, Suresh Wadkar to support 'green' film fest

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Celebrated Marathi actress Mrunmayee Deshpande has joined veteran singer Suresh Wadkar in support of the upcoming All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), which intends to create awareness on global warming and climate change through films.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrunmayee, last seen in the web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', said: "ALT EFF is the need of the hour. Today, we need such festivals that showcase the harsh realities of our time. Unfortunately, climate change and global warming has become our reality and I am so glad that through this festival, we are celebrating environmental narratives. I hope that through this we can try to amend our mistakes and initiate change."