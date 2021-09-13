MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Here's the complete winners' list

Apart from setting the stage on fire with their performances, many also took home the awards. Justin Bieber won artist of the year, whereas K-pop band BTS, which was nominated in several categories, won the Best Group of the Year honour.According to Variety, Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion scored the maximum nominations at this year's MTV VMAs. Also, while accepting the award, Bieber spoke about how music has become a therapeutic companion in the times of COVID-19."As we know, there's so much going on in the world. We are in unprecedented times with COVID. Music is an amazing outlet to reach people together. We're all here together,' he said.To know about the other winners, one can check the below list.VIDEO OF THE YEARLil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name) - Columbia Records (Winner)Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic RecordsDJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'POPSTAR' (Starring Justin Bieber) - OVO / We The Best / Epic RecordsDoja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More' - Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsEd Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'- Atlantic RecordsThe Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears' - XO / Republic RecordsBEST ROCKJohn Mayer - 'Last Train Home' - Columbia Records (Winner)Evanescence - 'Use My Voice'- BMGFoo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA RecordsThe Killers - 'My Own Soul's Warning' - IslandKings Of Leon - 'The Bandit' - RCA RecordsLenny Kravitz - 'Raise Vibration' - Roxie Records / BMGBEST LATINBillie Eilish & ROSALIA - 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (Winner)Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - 'Dakiti' - The OrchardBlack Eyed Peas and Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME' - Epic RecordsBalvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - 'UN DIA' (ONE DAY) - Universal Music Latino / NEON16Karol G - 'Bichota' - Universal Music LatinoMaluma - 'Hawai' - Sony Music US LatinBEST CHOREOGRAPHYHarry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'- Columbia Records - Choreography by: Paul Roberts (Winner)Ariana Grande - '34+35' - Republic Records - Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott NicholsonBTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC - Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAMEd Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic Records - Choreography by: Natricia BernardFoo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Choreography by: Nina McNeelyMarshmello & Halsey - 'Be Kind' - Astralwerks / Capitol Records - Choreography by: Dani VitaleBEST CINEMATOGRAPHYBeyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant (Winner)Billie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am' - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Rob WittFoo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Cinematography by: Santiago GonzalezJustin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - 'Holy' - RBMG/Def Jam - Cinematography by: Elias TalbotLady Gaga - '911' - Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Jeff CronenwethLorde - 'Solar Power'- LAVA/Republic Records - Cinematography by: Andrew StroudBEST DIRECTIONLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino (Winner)Billie Eilish - 'Your Power' - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Directed by: Billie EilishDJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)' - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director XTaylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records - Directed by: Taylor SwiftTravis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - 'Franchise' - Cactus Jack / Epic Records - Directed by: Travis ScottTyler, The Creator - 'LUMBERJACK' - Columbia Records - Directed by: Wolf HaleyBEST R&BBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records (Winner)Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia RecordsChris Brown and Young Thug - 'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA RecordsGiveon - 'HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY' - Epic Records / Not So FastH.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - 'Come Through' - MBK Entertainment / RCA RecordsSZA - 'Good Days' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA RecordsBEST NEW ARTISTOlivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records (Winner)24kGoldn - RECORDS LLC / Columbia RecordsGiveon - Epic Records / Not So FastThe Kid LAROI - Columbia RecordsPolo G - Columbia RecordsSaweetie - Warner RecordsBEST ALTERNATIVEMachine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - 'my ex's best friend' - Bad Boy / Interscope Records (Winner)Bleachers - 'Stop Making This Hurt' - RCA RecordsGlass Animals - 'Heat Waves' - Republic RecordsImagine Dragons - 'Follow You' - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Recordstwenty one pilots - 'Shy Away' - Fueled By RamenWILLOW ft. Travis Barker - 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' - MSFTSMusic / Roc NationBEST COLLABORATIONDoja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records (Winner)24kGoldn ft. iann dior - 'Mood' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia RecordsCardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic RecordsDrake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later' - OVO / Republic RecordsJustin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def JamMiley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - 'Prisoner' - RCA RecordsBEST HIP-HOPTravis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - 'FRANCHISE' - Cactus Jack / Epic Records (Winner)Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic RecordsDrake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later' - OVO / Republic RecordsLil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'On Me (remix)' - Quality Control / MotownMoneybagg Yo - 'Said Sum' - N-Less Entertainment / Interscope RecordsPolo G - 'RAPSTAR' - Columbia RecordsARTIST OF THE YEARJustin Bieber - Def Jam (Winner)Ariana Grande - Republic RecordsDoja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsMegan Thee Stallion - 300 EntertainmentOlivia Rodrigo - Geffen RecordsTaylor Swift - Republic RecordsVIDEO FOR GOODBillie Eilish - 'Your Power' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (Winner)Demi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil' - IslandH.E.R. - 'Fight For You' - MBK Entertainment / RCA RecordsKane Brown - 'Worldwide Beautiful' - Sony Music Nashville / RCA RecordsLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia RecordsPharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - 'Entrepreneur' - Columbia RecordsBEST POPJustin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam (Winner)Ariana Grande - 'positions' - Republic RecordsBillie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am' - Darkroom / Interscope RecordsBTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSICHarry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia RecordsOlivia Rodrigo - 'good 4 u' - Geffen RecordsShawn Mendes - 'Wonder' - Island RecordsTaylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic RecordsSONG OF THE YEAROlivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' - Geffen Records (Winner)24kGoldn ft. iann dior - 'Mood' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia RecordsBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic RecordsBTS - 'Dynamite' - BIGHIT MUSICCardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic RecordsDua Lipa - 'Levitating' - Warner RecordsGROUP OF THE YEARBTS (Winner)BlackpinkCNCOFoo FightersJonas BrothersMaroon 5Silk SonicTwenty One PilotsBEST BREAKTHROUGH SONGClaire Rosinkranz -- 'Backyard Boy' (Winner)Masked Wolf: 'Astronaut In The Ocean'Bella Poarch: 'Build a B*tch'Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: 'I Am'Whoheem: 'Let's Link'PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAROlivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' - Geffen Records (Winner)Wallows - 'Are You Bored Yet?' - Columbia RecordsAshnikko - 'Daisy' - Warner RecordsSAINt JHN - 'Gorgeous' - Godd Complexx / HITCO24kGoldn - 'Coco' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia RecordsJC Stewart - 'Break My Heart' - Elektra Music GroupLatto - 'Sex Lies' - RCA RecordsMadison Beer - 'Selfish' - Epic Records / Sing It LoudThe Kid LAROI - 'WITHOUT YOU' - Columbia Recordsgirl in red 'Serotonin' - world in red / AWALFoushee - 'my slime' - RCA Recordsjxdn - 'Think About Me' - DTA Records / Elektra Music GroupBEST K-POPBTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - 'Gambler' - Starship Entertainment (Winner)(G)I-DLE - 'DUMDi DUMDi' - Republic RecordsBLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - 'Ice Cream' - YG Entertainment / Interscope RecordsSEVENTEEN - 'Ready to love' - Pledis EntertainmentTWICE - 'Alcohol-Free' - JYP Entertainment CompanyBEST ART DIRECTIONSaweetie ft. Doja Cat - 'Best Friend' - Warner Records - Art Direction by: Art Haynes (Winner)Beyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - 'ALREADY' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard SantosEd Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic Records - Art Direction by: Alison DominitzLady Gaga - '911' - Interscope Records - Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter AndrusLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Art Direction by: John RichouxTaylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records - Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina FernandezBEST VISUAL EFFECTSLil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by: Mathematic (Winner)Bella Poarch - 'Build A Bitch' - Warner Records - Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina VetrovaColdplay - 'Higher Power' - Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by: MathematicDoja Cat & The Weeknd - 'You Right' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David RouxelGlass Animals - 'Tangerine' - Republic Records - Visual Effects by: Ronan FourreauP!NK - 'All I Know So Far' - RCA Records - Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy IncBEST EDITINGBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records - Editing by: Troy Charbonnet (Winner)BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC - Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from LumpensDrake - 'What's Next' - OVO/Republic Records - Editing by: Noah KendalHarry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia Records - Editing by: Claudia WassJustin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam - Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie HobbsMiley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - 'Prisoner' - RCA Records.The award ceremony, which aired live on Sunday, was hosted by American rapper Doja Cat. (ANI)