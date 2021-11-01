Mubeen Saudagar on comedy and his interest in trying different genres

"People actually think I changed my surname to Saudagar after watching the Hindi film starring Dilip Kumar saab and Raajkumar saab, but that isn't correct. Actually, I did an act on Raajkumar in 'Comedy Circus' and people thought since it was successful I changed my surname to Saudagar. That isn't correct. Saudagar is my family name. My father named me Mubeen which means giving sunlight. I don't know whether I am able to brighten people's lives but my efforts are driven towards making them happy for sure," he shares.

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Stand-up comedian Mubeen Saudagar made his debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's 'Radhe'. Mubeen begins by sharing the kind of reactions and comments he has got so far for his name and surname.

While Mubeen did a number of shows such as 'Comedy Circus', 'Comedy Classes' and 'Comedy Nights Bachao', his journey wasn't smooth.

"In the beginning there were a lot of struggles. I used to write a lot for TV and when I used to give narrations, people used to tell me that I should take the stage and perform. I did stage shows but TV was never in my mind but then slowly I started getting opportunities. When I worked with Kapil Sharma, my talent became known in the world," he says.

Talking about the present scenario of comedy, he adds, "I think comedy has really changed a lot. Earlier it was like the joke would be within four lines and then came the punchline, but now there's variety. It's about 'desi' comedies these days and now every line should have a punchline and should make the audience laugh."

People say comedy is something which comes from within and you can't learn it. "Personally for me it's different. My wife and people around me tell me that I am a very serious person and there's no comedy inside me. But whenever I am facing the camera or I am on stage it comes from within and I am quite natural at that. I don't know how that happens, but this is true," he explains.

Ask him about his plans of taking up more acting offers. "I would love to act as well as do live performances. There is no particular genre or role or platform that I want to focus on, I want variety and my focus is on quality," says Mubeen.

