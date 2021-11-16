Much-awaited trailer for Venkatesh's 'Drushyam 2' unveiled

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Billed as the sequel to superhit crime thriller 'Drushyam', Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming movie 'Drushyam 2' is all set to enthrall the audience.

Prime Video, on Monday, launched the theatrical trailer for its Telugu crime thriller 'Drushyam 2'.

'Drushyam 2' will premiere on November 25 on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. With this, the makers kickstarted their promotions, and the theatrical trailer launch hypes the movie as an edge-of-the-seat family thriller.