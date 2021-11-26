Mugdha Chapekar talks about 'Kumkum Bhagya' leap

According to her there are a lot of twists in the life of Prachi, played by Mugdha herself. She is the daughter of Abhi, played by Shabbir Ahluwalia and Pragya, portrayed by Sriti Jha in the show.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Mugdha Chapekar, who plays a prominent role in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', has talked about the leap that the serial is going to take. She promises it will bring a lot of "twists and turns".

Mugdha says: "The leap has brought in a lot of twists and turns, and I am really excited for the upcoming track where Prachi finds herself in a fix. On one hand, her parents are still in coma, while the love of her life - Ranbir is getting married to Prachi's sister Rhea, who has caused a lot of chaos in Prachi's life."

Well, Prachi and Rhea (Pooja Banerjee) both are sisters and Prachi's husband Ranbir, depicted by Krishna Kaul, will be shown getting married to her sister. Now Prachi made some plans to stop this marriage.

The actress reveals more on the same: "At the same time, she also finds out about something major in her life and hopes to stop Ranbir and Rhea's marriage in time. With so much happening in her life, Prachi will go through a lot of emotions and to portray the emotions aptly, will be challenging. I hope the audience loves this twist in the show."

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

