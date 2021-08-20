Mugdha Godse to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with frontline workers

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Mugdha Godse has urged people to take a moment and thank the frontline workers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as she believes that during the pandemic, they were the real protectors of our lives.

Mugdha said, "I love the festival of 'Rakhi' and it has a deep-rooted meaning. Especially this time around. I can't thank the frontline workers enough. They have been our true saviors who have protected us from the deadly virus for more than one and a half years now.