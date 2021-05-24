Mukul Chadda: OTT revolution has been terrific for a lot of actors like me

"The OTT revolution has been terrific for a lot of actors like me. I am eternally grateful to it, and hope it continues for a long time," he says.

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Mukul Chadda, who will be seen in the upcoming web show "Sunflower", acknowledges the OTT revolution has been terrific for actors like him.

As an actor, thoughm he doesn't see much of a difference between mediums.

"Personally, I do not see a huge difference in shooting for a series or a film except, of course, there is generally a longer narrative arc for many more characters in web shows," he said.

Directed by director Vikas Bahl, "Sunflower" is a crime-comedy. The show is set in the eponymous middle-class housing society in Mumbai and has quirky characters.

Featuring Sunil Grover in a pivotal role, the show is co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co.

