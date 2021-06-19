Mumbai again takes lead in active Covid caseload

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) With the Covid-19 situation improving in Pune, Mumbai has again taken the lead in terms of active Covid cases in the state, accounting for 18,764 of the state's 134,747 ill patients, health officials said here on Saturday.

Pune comes next with 17,888 active cases, followed by Thane (13,970), Kolhapur (11,453) and Sangli (10,545) in the list with 10,000-plus active patients.